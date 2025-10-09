Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $154,000 in Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF $CVRT

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CVRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 1.20% of Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,649,000.

Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of CVRT opened at $37.20 on Thursday. Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $37.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93.

About Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF

The Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF (CVRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in a portfolio of US convertible securities with a high level of equity sensitivity. The fund seeks to deliver total return through capital appreciation and current income.

