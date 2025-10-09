Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $163,000 Investment in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF $XT

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 172,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth $2,544,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:XT opened at $74.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.75. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $74.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

