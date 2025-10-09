Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF $VNLA

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.07. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.