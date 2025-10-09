Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of BALT stock opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.02.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

