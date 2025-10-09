5,845 Shares in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF $FIVA Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the period.

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIVA stock opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.06. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (FIVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity International Value Factor index. The fund tracks a multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap value stocks from developed markets, ex-US. FIVA was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

