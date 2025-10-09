Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $209,000 Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,333 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUSB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.76.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

