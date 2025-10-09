Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 86,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.09.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $101.49 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.24 and a 1 year high of $132.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.30 and a 200 day moving average of $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

