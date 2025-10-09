Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. BCO Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VSS opened at $143.67 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $102.76 and a 52 week high of $145.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.64.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

