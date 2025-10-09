Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 322 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 65.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total transaction of $636,626.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,554.44. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $636.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $613.59 and its 200 day moving average is $560.80. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.95 and a 1 year high of $640.00.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.69.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

