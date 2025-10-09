Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF $CRBN

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter worth about $343,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CRBN opened at $229.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.52. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.75 and a fifty-two week high of $230.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2,088.36 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

