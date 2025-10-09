Hafnia’s (HAFN) Hold (C) Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reissued by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Hafnia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Hafnia Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:HAFN opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hafnia has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. Hafnia had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 18.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hafnia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hafnia by 53.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hafnia during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hafnia during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

About Hafnia

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

