Guess? (NYSE:GES) Given “Hold (C-)” Rating at Weiss Ratings

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c-)” rating reissued by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.75 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Guess? from $13.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Small Cap Consu downgraded shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Guess? currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Guess? Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $875.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.07 and a beta of 1.26. Guess? has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.72 million. Guess? had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guess? will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 68.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the second quarter valued at $1,769,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 8.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the second quarter valued at $461,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Stories

