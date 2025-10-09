Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Raised to Hold (C-) at Weiss Ratings

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Griffin Securities set a $34.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.11). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $49,756.08. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,202.30. This trade represents a 78.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,517,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,099 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,607,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,838,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,389,000 after purchasing an additional 426,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

