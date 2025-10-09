GSR III Acquisition’s (GSRT) “Sell (D-)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

GSR III Acquisition (NASDAQ:GSRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating restated by Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on GSR III Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on GSR III Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSR III Acquisition has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

GSRT stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51. GSR III Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $14.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSRT. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSR III Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,482,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GSR III Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,020,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in GSR III Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,980,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GSR III Acquisition by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 839,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GSR III Acquisition by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter.

GSR III Acquisition Corp engages in the merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase or reorganization with one or more businesses. The company was founded on May 10, 2023 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

