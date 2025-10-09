Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Earns “Hold (C-)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HBI. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of HBI opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 226.31% and a net margin of 2.49%.The company had revenue of $991.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Hanesbrands has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.660 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 240.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 37.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

