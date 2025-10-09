Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Upgraded by Weiss Ratings to “Buy (B-)” Rating

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $79.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $325.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.66 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 150.85% and a net margin of 47.28%.Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $294,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 46,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,423.36. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,207.26. This represents a 45.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,779,595. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

