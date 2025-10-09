Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 5.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in IDEX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.43.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX opened at $166.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.03 and its 200-day moving average is $173.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $153.36 and a twelve month high of $238.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $865.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.59 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.05%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. IDEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 45.88%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

