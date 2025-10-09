Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Vale S.A. $VALE

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 98.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 193.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VALE opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. Vale had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.23%.The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.3417 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 740.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 59.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “cautious” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $13.50 to $13.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $11.50 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

