Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Earns “Sell (D-)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reissued by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.64.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS opened at $75.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.60. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $82.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.82 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In related news, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $2,193,976.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,719,030.12. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $79,969.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,094,332.81. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,828 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hasbro by 128.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,981,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,962 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $123,710,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 95.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,004 shares during the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $77,471,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $30,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

