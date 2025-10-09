Gyre Therapeutics’ (GYRE) “Sell (D)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d)” rating reissued by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Gyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.73 and a beta of 1.78. Gyre Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. Gyre Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 28.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 84.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 77.8% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 54.0% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

