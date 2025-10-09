Pool Corporation $POOL Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,735,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,901,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,422,000 after purchasing an additional 50,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pool by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,284,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $409,054,000 after acquiring an additional 44,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $301.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. Pool Corporation has a 1 year low of $282.22 and a 1 year high of $395.60.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.99 earnings per share. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.14.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

