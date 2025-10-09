iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF $COMT Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 314.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.27% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 711.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $27.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

