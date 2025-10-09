Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.72 Million Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 297.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,037 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 293.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2,786.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $29.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.1465 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

