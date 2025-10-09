Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,250 Shares of Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP raised its position in shares of Evergy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Rogco LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Evergy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Evergy by 6.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $77.83 on Thursday. Evergy Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $578,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,092.67. This represents a 94.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

