Textron Inc. $TXT Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 4.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth about $545,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Textron by 2.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 965,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,733 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 128.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,416,000 after purchasing an additional 626,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

In other news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $2,265,457.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,216.88. This represents a 43.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXT stock opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

