Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF $DIV Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.34% of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIV. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIV opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $633.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.02. Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

