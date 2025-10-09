Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,245 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 1,490 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $25,076.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,377.98. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 8,783 shares of company stock valued at $150,129 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 78.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $694.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.33%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

