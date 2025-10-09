NiSource, Inc $NI Holdings Reduced by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 29.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 53,972 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 90.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 80,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 38,237 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 14.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 358,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 43,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NI stock opened at $43.90 on Thursday. NiSource, Inc has a 12-month low of $33.65 and a 12-month high of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NI. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NiSource to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

