Cohen & Steers Inc $CNS Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNS. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNS. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of CNS opened at $66.16 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Inc has a twelve month low of $64.29 and a twelve month high of $110.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $135.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.59 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Further Reading

