QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,149 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $255.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $240.99.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

