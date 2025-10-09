QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $924,000 Stock Holdings in RB Global, Inc. $RBA

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in RB Global by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RB Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in RB Global by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in RB Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its position in RB Global by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RB Global Stock Down 0.0%

RBA opened at $105.73 on Thursday. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $119.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65.

RB Global Increases Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.46%.The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised RB Global from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on RB Global from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on RB Global from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RB Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,140. This trade represents a 22.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $254,140.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,209 shares of company stock worth $6,090,521. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

