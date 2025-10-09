Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. $BXMT Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 83.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 219,234 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.9% in the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.3%

BXMT stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.71 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.2%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,685.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,593 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $89,517.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 230,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,816.94. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,818 shares of company stock valued at $171,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

