Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF $PREF Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PREF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,233,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,141 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,916,000.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

PREF opened at $19.10 on Thursday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $19.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

