Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 33,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 417,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 33,729 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 145,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $97.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.65. The stock has a market cap of $125.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.Medtronic’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

