Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 1,463 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.8%

ENB opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.20. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.6839 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.98%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.