Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $581,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 46,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of GTLS opened at $200.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.60 and a 12-month high of $220.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTLS

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.