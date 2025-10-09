Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $892,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF $FMAT

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1,778.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter.

FMAT stock opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.12. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97.

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

