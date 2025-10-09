Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 131,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 36.8%

Shares of BATS:DISV opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.48. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

