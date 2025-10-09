Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 3,577 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF $DEHP

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEHP. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,621,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. now owns 260,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 60,023 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,862,000 after acquiring an additional 48,921 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. United Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 27,929 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEHP opened at $31.29 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $32.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. The company has a market cap of $297.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.93.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

