Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,458,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,041,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776,165 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,238,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 4,231,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,742 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,245,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,777,000 after buying an additional 1,173,609 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,734.9% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,075,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,878,000 after buying an additional 1,016,784 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT stock opened at $59.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

