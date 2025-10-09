Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.4% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,310,000 after acquiring an additional 39,211 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after acquiring an additional 88,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5,481.7% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 156,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after acquiring an additional 153,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $101.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.73. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $93.72 and a 52-week high of $223.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%.The firm had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.26.

Get Our Latest Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.