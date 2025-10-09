Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,630 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $102.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a one year low of $96.96 and a one year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 73.05%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. William Blair upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

