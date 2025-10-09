Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJM. BNP Paribas Exane raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Argus cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

NYSE SJM opened at $105.99 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $93.30 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -32.09%.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,037.04. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

