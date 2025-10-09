Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 367 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $32,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11,975.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald acquired 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,181.50. The trade was a 24.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 15,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,160. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $61.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day moving average is $71.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.89 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -103.23%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

See Also

