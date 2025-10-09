Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Stock Holdings Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $2,759,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 100.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 102,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3,192.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. This trade represents a 15.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,719.94. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $202.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1 year low of $151.95 and a 1 year high of $359.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%.Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

