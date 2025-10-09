Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Earns “Sell (D+)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GDYN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $702.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.04. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.45 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 28,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

