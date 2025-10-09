Weiss Ratings Reiterates Hold (C-) Rating for Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c-)” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GRAB. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.20 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. Grab has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $6.62.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. Grab had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.75%. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Grab will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Grab by 102.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,349,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,598 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Grab by 18.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,261,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,277 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Grab by 559.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,773,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grab by 354.4% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,925 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

