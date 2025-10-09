Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Given “Buy (B-)” Rating at Weiss Ratings

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy (b-)” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

GSBC has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Great Southern Bancorp from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.55. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $68.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $59.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 19.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 3,619.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 568.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

