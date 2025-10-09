Greenidge Generation’s (GREE) Sell (D-) Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Greenidge Generation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Greenidge Generation Price Performance

Greenidge Generation stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. Greenidge Generation has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million.

Institutional Trading of Greenidge Generation

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the second quarter worth $41,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the first quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 448.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 49,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.

