GreenTree Hospitality Group’s (GHG) “Sell (D)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d)” rating restated by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Trading Down 6.1%

NYSE:GHG opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $212.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.52. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of GreenTree Hospitality Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group stock. Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GHG – Free Report) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,232 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.